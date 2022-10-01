 
health
Saturday Oct 01 2022
Woman compared to Lord Farquad asks trolls to 'pop off'

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Brooke Martin is a blogger often trolled for her prominent jawline. —  TikTok/Dream Works
  • Woman with prominent jawline says comments do not hurt her.
  • Blogger said she "would rather die" than "correct her" jaw.
  • Brooke Martin, 23, is mother-to-be who has decided to embrace herself.

A woman is being compared to a cartoon character Lord Farquaad from the movie Shrek and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story due to her defined jawline but she says that the comments do not hurt her anymore.

Brooke Martin, 23, is a mother-to-be who has decided to embrace herself the way she is instead of letting the trolls harm her. She claims those who make fun of her are "obsessed".

The young blogger from New Zealand said she "would rather die" than "correct her" jaw. Responding to the hate she receives on her videos, she asks people to "pop off", if they have a problem.

Even her TikTok handle is named after her unique feature, "girl with square jaw", showing the confidence she has in her appearance.

@girlwith_squarejaw This trend ???????? #viral @Daily driven power ???? Daniel ♬ Bound slowmoSOLO - Apple | ayesafaithh

A user even once told Brooke she was "disgusting". Others have said things like "hey, it is Quagmire".

Along with the mean comments, she the blogger also receives warm and encouraging comments. On one of the videos, a user commented "that's jawsome".

"I think you look beautiful," another user said.

"Didn't they get the memo? It is hip to be square," chimed in another.

The young woman has a no-nonsense attitude and does not allow people to sugarcoat their comments when they ask her about her "condition" or "deformity".

Brooke even shared a picture of her childhood with her father. The man's jawline too was very prominent.

