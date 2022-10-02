 
Princess Charlotte already knows she is ‘the spare’ like Prince Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte already knows that she is just “the spare” in the monarchy, claimed a critic.

The expert said that the seven-year-old might already find the things common with her uncle Prince Harry and that her life will be “defined and limited” by she is not.

In her piece for new.com.au, Daniela Elser claimed: “That’s a bleak lesson that Princess Charlotte of Wales would seem to already be coming to grips with.”

The expert explained: “A new book by long-time royal reporter Katie Nicholl has revealed that by the time the princess was only six, the young princess was already 'aware of the order of succession and knew that like her uncle Harry she is now the spare'.

“Just think about that for a minute, at the age of only six, a child already knowing that her life is defined and limited by she is not and will never be,” she continued.

The little girl might only be seven, but at a time when her classmates are busy daydreaming about being astronauts or racing car drivers or TikTok influencers with lucrative Louis Vuitton sponsorships, Charlotte already knows exactly what her future holds – She is The Spare.

“There is something so profoundly sad about a kid in year one, who should be able to, eyes-wide, look at the world as full of wonder and possibility but instead is already painfully aware of her second-class status,” she added.

