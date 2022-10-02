‘Cypher is a reality’: PTI reacts to cabinet’s decision on audio leaks

(Left to right) Picture collage of PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry. — AFP/APP/ File

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says they never took a step that harmed national security.

We are not afraid of the investigation, says PTI leader.

“Cipher is a reality," says Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the government’s decision on audio leaks purportedly featuring former prime minister Imran Khan and other PTI leaders, the party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that the cabinet summary has proved that the US cypher is a reality.

His reaction came after the federal cabinet formally approved the decision to launch legal action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his recent alleged audio leaks about the US cypher.

Addressing a press conference in Multan, Qureshi said that the government has accepted their stance on the cypher. He maintained that they never took a step that harmed national security.

“The government is in a frenzy,” the PTI leader said, adding they were not afraid of an investigation.

'Date of cypher says it all'

Meanwhile, sharing a copy of the summary prepared by the sub-committee of the cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry pointed out the date of the cypher received to the then government and said that he hoped that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz “will not change her position on cypher investigation from independent commission”.

“The date of cypher says it all,” wrote Fawad Chaudhry.

'Cipher is a reality'

On his part, PTI leader Shibli Faraz said, “Cipher is a reality.”

He maintained that it was shared by PTI’s government with the then National Assembly speaker and Chief Justice of Pakistan amongst others.

Criticising the coalition government, he said, “Current govt is result of its contents.”

“What is the discussion about? Is it to divert the attn from tanking economy or smoke screen Dar’s & Maryum NRO?” he asked.

Cabinet okays legal action against Imran Khan

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet formally approved the decision to launch legal action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his recent alleged audio leaks about the US cypher.

In the two audio leaks that took the internet by storm and shocked the public across the country, former prime minister Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and then-principle secretary Azam Khan could allegedly be heard discussing the US cypher and how to use it in their interest.

In the first audio that was leaked on Wednesday, the PTI chairman was reportedly talking to Azam and directing him to play with the cypher. Azam was then heard advising Imran to hold a meeting with Qureshi and foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood to bring this on record by faking the minutes of the meeting.

Taking notice of the leaks, the federal cabinet formed a committee over the audios on September 30. The committee recommended legal action over the audio leaks purportedly featuring Imran Khan, Azam Khan and others on October 1. Meanwhile, a summary comprising the recommendations of the body was presented before the cabinet.



“This is a matter of national security, which has serious implications for national interests and a legal action in this regard is vital,” recommended the cabinet committee.

The federal cabinet approved the summary through circulation. FIA will be given the task to probe into the US cypher and the audios allegedly featuring Imran Khan and others.