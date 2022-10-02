 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 02 2022
US cypher: Cabinet okays legal action against Imran Khan over audio leaks

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a press conference at his Banigala residence. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the federal cabinet on Sunday formally approved the decision to launch legal action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his recent alleged audio leaks about the US cypher.

In the two audio leaks, former prime minister Imran Khan, ex-minister Asad Umar, and then-principle secretary Azam Khan could allegedly be heard discussing the US cypher in a meeting and how to use it in their interest.

In the first audio that was leaked on Wednesday, the PTI chairman was reportedly talking to Azam and directing him to play with the cypher. Azam was then heard advising Imran to hold a meeting with Qureshi and foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood to bring this on record by faking the minutes of the meeting.

Taking notice of the leaks, the federal cabinet formed a committee over the audios on September 30. The committee recommended legal action over the audio leaks purportedly featuring Imran Khan, Azam Khan and others on October 1. Meanwhile, a summary comprising the recommendations of the body was presented before the cabinet.

“This is a matter of national security, which has serious implications for national interests and a legal action in this regard is vital,” recommended the cabinet committee.

The federal cabinet approved the summary through circulation. FIA will be given the task to probe into the US cypher and the audios allegedly featuring Imran Khan and others.

More to follow...

