Sunday Oct 02 2022
King Charles III zipped up Kingship plans for decades: 'Did not want to upset Queen'

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

King Charles III kept mum about his plans for slim-down monarchy in fear of mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The former Princes of Wales has ambitious ideas for when he would ascend the throne, but kept them to himself to refrain from upsetting Her Majesty.

Royal expert Angela Levin earlier revealed: "One reason you can't [know about his plans] is that Prince Charles has loads of plans for changing the monarchy but he doesn't want to upset the Queen.

"She's used to things going on for decades and he feels that if he starts talking about it he is wanting her to die, which he does not.

"She is happy with things as they are, they have been the same for a very long time."

The royal expert continued: "She's still got an electric heater from 1940 I think. These things are leaked so people get some sort of idea what will happen but the main thing is not to upset the Queen."

