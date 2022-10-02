 
'The Crown's Kate Middleton actress once portrayed Miss Trunchbull in 'Matilda'?

Meg Bellamy is all set to portray the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton in the upcoming season six of Netflix’s The Crown.

However, the actress has taken over the headlines for playing a much less glamorous role of Miss Trunchbull in Matilda in the past.

Fans are shocked after a throwback picture of Meg has been making rounds on the internet. In the snap, the 19-year-old actress can be seen donning a military style uniform with a large leather belt and a signature riding crop in hand.

Meanwhile, Meg’s former teacher Claire Louise Rosser told the Sunday Mirror that she was very similar to Middleton and ‘ridiculously humble.’

“Meg is similar and ridiculously humble. She was very popular, the type of student you had to encourage to come forward. She wasn’t loud or a drama diva – she was quite reserved, she had amazing attendance, and was always on time and would do what was asked,” she added.

Meg will play the Princess of Wales in the final season of The Crown, the first time Prince William’s now wife has appeared in the controversial Netflix series.

