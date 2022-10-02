 
Prince Harry was 'as complicit as' Meghan Markle in Megxit

Prince Harry was 'as complicit as' Meghan Markle in Megxit

Meghan Markle is the only one who is blamed for Megxit however Prince Harry was also a "deeply unhappy man", said a royal expert.

In her piece for news.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser pointed out that the Suits alum was painted as a “villain” in Megxit drama.

“This was, supposedly, a tragic story with a clear villain and a clear victim. Their exit, after all, is called Megxit, not Sussexit or Hexit or some other portmanteau.”

She noted: “To me, the most glaring, important takeaway is not that former staffers called themselves the ‘Sussex Survivors Club’ or that insiders thought the Duchess was a ‘narcissistic sociopath’ but that time and again, it was allegedly not just Meghan who treated staff badly.”

“Based on Low’s telling, Harry was just as complicit as his girlfriend-then-wife,” Daniela continued.

“What is so significant about Courtiers’ revelations so far is that it wholly pushes back against the narrative of Meghan as the difficult, baddie HRH, instead establishing a scenario where she was only one half of an allegedly highly problematic duo,” she added

