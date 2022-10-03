 
sports
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Reuters

FIFA seeks report as Indonesia announces to probe soccer stampede

By
Reuters

Monday Oct 03, 2022

A damaged car is pictured following a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022. — Reuters/File
A damaged car is pictured following a riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022. — Reuters/File

MALANG, INDONESIA: 17 children were among at least 125 people killed in a soccer stampede in Indonesia at the weekend, officials said, as pressure builds on the Southeast Asian nation to explain how one of the world's worst stadium disasters unfolded.

Violence and hooliganism have long been features of Indonesian football, especially in places such as Jakarta, the capital, but Saturday's disaster in a small town in Java has thrown a spotlight on the problem.

"My family and I didn't think it would turn out like this," said Endah Wahyuni, the elder sister of two boys, Ahmad Cahyo, 15, and Muhammad Farel, 14, who died after being caught in the melee.

"They loved soccer, but never watched Arema live at Kanjuruhan stadium, this was their first time," she added at her brothers' funeral on Sunday, referring to the home side they backed.

Arema FC supporters chant slogans during a vigil to pay condolence to the victims of a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya teams, outside the Kanjuruhan Stadium, in Malang, Indonesia, October 2, 2022. — Reuters/File
Arema FC supporters chant slogans during a vigil to pay condolence to the victims of a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya teams, outside the Kanjuruhan Stadium, in Malang, Indonesia, October 2, 2022. — Reuters/File 

Indonesia's chief security minister Mahfud MD said on Monday the government would form an independent fact-finding team which would include academics and soccer experts as well as government officials to probe what happened.

The team will investigate for the next few weeks with the aim of finding who was responsible for the tragedy, he said.

Indonesian daily Koran Tempo ran a black front page on Monday, centred on the words "Our Football Tragedy", printed in red along with a list of the dead.

Seventeen children were among the dead, with seven others being treated in a hospital said Nahar, an official at the women's empowerment ministry.

Saturday's deadly crush came as panicking spectators tried to escape the overpacked stadium after police fired tear gas to disperse fans from the losing home side who ran onto the pitch at the end of the match.

A service member of Ukraines National Guard walks on a bridge over the Siverskyi Donets river destroyed during Russias attack on Ukraine, in the town of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 1, 2022. — Reuters/File
A service member of Ukraine's National Guard walks on a bridge over the Siverskyi Donets river destroyed during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine October 1, 2022. — Reuters/File  

Home side Arema FC had lost the match 3-2 to Persebaya Surabaya, though authorities had said tickets were not issued to Persebaya fans over security concerns.

Mahfud said on Sunday the stadium had been filled beyond its capacity. Some 42,000 tickets had been issued for a stadium designed to hold 38,000 people, he said.

The incident was a "dark day for all involved", said FIFA, the governing body for world soccer, which has asked Indonesian football authorities for a report on the incident.

Its safety regulations say firearms or "crowd control gas" should not be used at matches.

A tearful Arema FC president Gilang Widya Pramana apologised on Monday to the victims of the stampede and said he took full responsibility for the disaster.

"Lives are more precious than soccer," he told a news conference.

In an address on Sunday, Pope Francis said he had prayed for those who have lost their lives and for the injured from the disaster.

Police and sport officials have been sent to Malang to investigate an incident that ranks among the world's deadliest stadium disasters.

"All those responsible should be held accountable for this disaster, regardless of their status or position," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of New York-based Human Rights Watch said on Monday.

More From Sports:

WATCH: Angry Pakistan fans shout ‘parchi, parchi’ in last T20 against England

WATCH: Angry Pakistan fans shout ‘parchi, parchi’ in last T20 against England
Dawid Malan feels dropped catches by Pakistan led England side to victory

Dawid Malan feels dropped catches by Pakistan led England side to victory
Moeen Ali votes in favour of Karachi food

Moeen Ali votes in favour of Karachi food
WATCH: Sania Mirza tells fans how she is 'unstoppable'

WATCH: Sania Mirza tells fans how she is 'unstoppable'

England seal series after Pakistan's lacklustre last show

England seal series after Pakistan's lacklustre last show
Hamilton allowed to wear piercing, but Mercedes cop $24,500 fine

Hamilton allowed to wear piercing, but Mercedes cop $24,500 fine
Pak vs Eng: Ramiz Raja asks fans to have faith in Men in Green

Pak vs Eng: Ramiz Raja asks fans to have faith in Men in Green
Pak vs Eng: Nerve-racking clash expected as Pakistan look to seal series today

Pak vs Eng: Nerve-racking clash expected as Pakistan look to seal series today
Pakistan team to leave for New Zealand tonight for tri-series

Pakistan team to leave for New Zealand tonight for tri-series
Bismah Maroof confident of starting ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup on winning note

Bismah Maroof confident of starting ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup on winning note
Pak vs Eng: Haider Ali discharged from hospital ahead of series-decider

Pak vs Eng: Haider Ali discharged from hospital ahead of series-decider
Sourav Ganguly says Jasprit Bumrah 'not ruled out' of T20 World Cup yet

Sourav Ganguly says Jasprit Bumrah 'not ruled out' of T20 World Cup yet

Latest

view all