 
world
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Reuters

Switzerland has 'systemic' racism issues, UN experts say

By
Reuters

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

People sit down on a bridge during a Black Lives Matter protest, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in Zurich, Switzerland, June 13, 2020.— Reuters
People sit down on a bridge during a Black Lives Matter protest, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in Zurich, Switzerland, June 13, 2020.— Reuters 

  • Switzerland has systemic problem against African descent, says UNHRC.
  • Swiss envoy to UN broadly accepted findings.
  • Report notes police brutality, deaths of several Black men.

GENEVA: Switzerland has a serious systemic problem with racism against people of African descent, according to a report presented to the UN Human Rights Council on Monday, giving a broad range of examples from police brutality to a children's game.

The UN-appointed working group noted positive measures taken by Switzerland but still voiced concerns about the prevalence of racial discrimination and highlighted several incidents following a visit to the country this year.

"The ubiquity and impunity of this misconduct indicates a serious systemic problem exists," it said.

Switzerland's ambassador to the UN in Geneva broadly accepted the findings in comments to the council, although questioned the experts' use of a limited number of examples to draw wider conclusions.

Landlocked Switzerland was never a colonial power but its banks, traders and municipalities invested heavily and benefited from the transatlantic triangular trade, the report said.

It noted efforts to raise public awareness about aspects of Swiss history, such as a petition and debate around the removal of the statue of a banker whose fortune relied on exploitation of enslaved Africans, in the canton of Neuchatel.

However, others remained valorised such as Louis Agassiz, an advocate of scientific racism, who has an Alpine peak named after him.

Swiss playground games persist such as "Who is afraid of the Black man?", which have a racially discriminatory effect, the experts said.

The report also noted "shocking" police brutality, noting the deaths of several Black men in the Vaud canton.

"Switzerland agrees with your observation that racism and racial discrimination — including against people of African descent — are problems that must be tackled as a matter of urgency," Jurg Lauber told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on Monday.

He stressed that new measures had been implemented to address the issues, including cantonal consultation centres for victims of racial discrimination and pointing to improvements in police training programmes.

More From World:

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games at NEOM

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games at NEOM
Musk and Zelenskiy Twitter showdown over billionaire's Ukraine peace plan

Musk and Zelenskiy Twitter showdown over billionaire's Ukraine peace plan
Hurricane Ian: Florida search operation redoubled as death toll tops 100

Hurricane Ian: Florida search operation redoubled as death toll tops 100
Ukraine forces break through Russian defences in south, advance in east

Ukraine forces break through Russian defences in south, advance in east
Joe Biden to impose ‘further costs’ on Iran over protests crackdown

Joe Biden to impose ‘further costs’ on Iran over protests crackdown
Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa to three months

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa to three months
North Korea conducts longest-range missile test yet over Japan

North Korea conducts longest-range missile test yet over Japan
Trump moves Florida court against CNN, seeks $475m in damages

Trump moves Florida court against CNN, seeks $475m in damages
World can't expect Pakistan to handle flood-related devastation on its own: Mahathir Mohamad

World can't expect Pakistan to handle flood-related devastation on its own: Mahathir Mohamad
Sweden sends diving vessel to probe leaking Nord Stream pipelines

Sweden sends diving vessel to probe leaking Nord Stream pipelines
Indonesia to probe soccer stampede; police use of tear gas in focus

Indonesia to probe soccer stampede; police use of tear gas in focus
Death toll rises in Afghanistan classroom attack

Death toll rises in Afghanistan classroom attack

Latest

view all