Tuesday Oct 04 2022
King Charles III paying £700,000 to Prince William in rent

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

King Charles III has been paying £700,000 to Prince William in rent for his Highgrove House since the Prince of Wales bought the property in 1980.

Lorraine presenter Christine Lampard said: "Prince William is now charging his father rent, so the relationship has to be good."

"It's an interesting role reversal,” royal correspondent Roya Nikkah said. "As part of the whole shake-up in the hierarchy and the line of succession, William now takes on his father's role of Duke of Cornwall, and with that comes the Duchy of Cornwall.”

“What is that? It's an enormous sway, the portfolio of land and property and interests, mostly across the southwest of the country.

“But it includes Highgrove House, which is Charles's private home in Gloucestershire and, as part of that, has an interesting lease arrangement.

“He has to pay his son £700,000 a year as part of that lease. So father paying son, interesting role reversal,” Roya added.

