Tuesday Oct 04 2022
Simon Cowell signs ‘first of its kind’ deal to continue ‘Got Talent’ franchise: Report

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Simon Cowell hasreportedly landed himself a deal through which he will receive £90 million in cash to keep his global franchise of Got Talent shows on television.

The music mogul’s latest deal is said to be in works for more than two years now and the agreement has been signed with Cowell’s company Syco Entertainment.

With this “first of its kind” deal, Cowell “will continue to make a fortune from the other versions of Got Talent in countries around the globe,” an insider told The Sun.

"As well as spending time with his family, he loves BGT and its US counterpart America’s Got Talent and he would like to continue appearing on those, being in front of the camera, for years to come.

"Simon’s decision will give him more time to concentrate on what he enjoys,” the source added.

Cowell appears as judge in Britain Got Talent along with its American version while different variations of the show airs in over 69 different countries. 

