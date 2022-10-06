 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Space Station shares magical photos of a floating bubble

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

The absence of gravity is never boring. Images and videos of astronauts and their things floating in space are always fascinating.

Recently, International Space Station shared images of a floating bubble on Instagram and people were bewitched by the sight. 

Images show astronauts enjoying their time with the water bubble. According to the caption of the post, the astronauts are on Expedition 68 of the International Space Station.

The caption read: "Expedition 68 astronauts (from left) Frank Rubio, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, Samantha Cristoforetti, and Bob Hines have fun with fluid physics as they observe the behaviour of a free-flying water bubble inside the International Space Station's Kibo laboratory module."

In the background, the ISS Kibo Laboratory module can be seen. The trip started recently on Sept 29 when the Soyuz MS-21 departed. 

"It's so beautiful!" a user commented.

"This is so neat," said another.

"I never get tired of seeing cool water bubbles in space. Each time I find myself getting briefly lost in thoughts about our Universe," another wrote with a smile emoji.

Social media users filled the comment section with heart emojis.

