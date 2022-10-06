Prince Harry launches new legal battle against UK media over privacy breach

Prince Harry has sued the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper over phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy, his law firm Hamlins said in a statement on Thursday.

The Duke of Sussex, Elton John, David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, and Doreen Lawrence launched the legal action against Associated Newspapers.

They accused the publisher of allegedly placing of listening devices inside people's cars and homes as well as commissioning the bugging of live, private telephone calls.

Hamlins is representing Meghan's hubby and Frost, while Lawrence, Hurley, John and Furnish are being represented by gunnercooke, according to the statement.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle previously blamed media intrusion as a major factor in their decision to step down from royal duties. Their relations with Britain's tabloid press collapsed after they tied the knot in 2018.

Archie and Lilibet's parents Harry and Meghan also said they would have "zero engagement" with four major British papers, accusing them of false and invasive coverage.