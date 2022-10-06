 
King Charles III ready for a tit-for-tat move against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face stern action from King Charles III if they try to make blunders of hurling insults at the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been advised by their pals and other royal commentators to avoid indulging into new battle with their royal relatives, as this time the new monarch does not seem to show any mercy to them, according to a source close to the royal family.

Meghan and Harry's upcoming show and book have been a talk of the town for last few weeks as the Sussex are delaying the release with an aim to make some edits.

Harry and Meghan seem to be in trouble regarding their future move. If they don' make changes and go with the same content in their show and book it may chip away at Charles and Camilla's reputation, and if the Sussexes make changes in some of the stories and passages they could lose a huge payout as per deal with the publishers and the streaming giant. The also fear to lose their credibility.

However, some are speculating that Harry and Meghan have understood that any of their misadventure could further brig down their reputation and would close the doors of their return to the royal fold.

Meanwhile, the new King has also made his mind to take a stern action against the couple, and he's ready for a tit-for-tat move against the couple.

