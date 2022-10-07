Queen never 'understood' Prince Harry 'no one wants to be King' remark: Expert

Queen Elizabeth II felt betrayed after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their positions as senior royals.



The former monarch, who brought duty in her 'DNA', did not expect one of her own would turn their back from it, shares author Katie Nicholl.

Speaking on The Mail’s Palace Confidential, the royal commentator said: “She [Queen Elizabeth II] could never truly understand why he gave it all up.

“For a young girl who was never destined to be Queen, but who made that pledge to serve for her whole life - duty was in her DNA.

“So the idea that one of hers could turn their backs on that duty, I think she did struggle to understand that.”

Ms Nicholl continued: “After Harry had spoken about no one wanting the responsibility of being King, I’m paraphrasing but it was in his interview with Newsweek, she just couldn't understand that comment.

“That sort of ‘no one would want duty’ because she was thrust into it with no choice whatsoever.

“When her father became King, the one certainty in her life was that she would be Queen and that was just non-negotiable.”

In 2019, Harry told Newsweek that no one from the royal family wanted to be King.

“Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time," said Harry.

