 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen never 'understood' Prince Harry 'no one wants to be King' remark: Expert

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II felt betrayed after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their positions as senior royals.

The former monarch, who brought duty in her 'DNA', did not expect one of her own would turn their back from it, shares author Katie Nicholl.

Speaking on The Mail’s Palace Confidential, the royal commentator said: “She [Queen Elizabeth II] could never truly understand why he gave it all up.

“For a young girl who was never destined to be Queen, but who made that pledge to serve for her whole life - duty was in her DNA.

“So the idea that one of hers could turn their backs on that duty, I think she did struggle to understand that.”

Ms Nicholl continued: “After Harry had spoken about no one wanting the responsibility of being King, I’m paraphrasing but it was in his interview with Newsweek, she just couldn't understand that comment.

“That sort of ‘no one would want duty’ because she was thrust into it with no choice whatsoever.

“When her father became King, the one certainty in her life was that she would be Queen and that was just non-negotiable.”

In 2019, Harry told Newsweek that no one from the royal family wanted to be King.

“Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time," said Harry.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde drops major hint to move to UK with Harry Styles and her kids

Olivia Wilde drops major hint to move to UK with Harry Styles and her kids

King Charles to inherit Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Norfolk property, report

King Charles to inherit Queen Elizabeth’s beloved Norfolk property, report

Kate Middleton reacts to heckler in Northern Ireland: Video

Kate Middleton reacts to heckler in Northern Ireland: Video
King Charles III reign moves British ‘into European-style royalty’

King Charles III reign moves British ‘into European-style royalty’

Brad Pitt has ‘limited, strained relationship’ with kids because of Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has ‘limited, strained relationship’ with kids because of Angelina Jolie
Prince Harry ‘missing home’ and ‘utterly miserable’ without Firm

Prince Harry ‘missing home’ and ‘utterly miserable’ without Firm
Kate and William win hearts as they meet suicide prevention charity volunteers

Kate and William win hearts as they meet suicide prevention charity volunteers
King Charles 'love child' wants Netflix to prove paternity with public 'DNA test'

King Charles 'love child' wants Netflix to prove paternity with public 'DNA test'
UK media group responds to Prince Harry’s allegations

UK media group responds to Prince Harry’s allegations
Meghan Markle 'real name' is not Meghan: Find out Duchess birth moniker

Meghan Markle 'real name' is not Meghan: Find out Duchess birth moniker
Prince Edward to take Prince Philip’s title?

Prince Edward to take Prince Philip’s title?
Brad Pitt tired of Angelina Jolie 'personal attacks': 'Will not own anything he didn’t do'

Brad Pitt tired of Angelina Jolie 'personal attacks': 'Will not own anything he didn’t do'

Latest

view all