Meghan Markle 'circus' unwelcomed as Duchess eyes posh CA mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making their potential neighbours 'insecure' with excessive popularity.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are reportedly planning to move from Montecito to Santa Barbara, will not be given a warm welcome by the locals.

Sources told US outlet TMZ: “We're told nobody in Hope Ranch holds ill will toward the Sussexes personally, but the fact is ... many feel they're going to bring a circus to their quiet, super-private burb ... since they're so famous and controversial. Our sources say that can present very real-world problems.

“Traffic has always been an issue in Santa Barbara, where residents for decades have tried to protect their community from an influx of cars.

“With would-be paps flocking to snap the Royals... some residents fear it could create peril, especially for kids who are playing and walking to school.”

Speaking about the couple's reason for the move, expert Christina Garibaldi said: “[Harry and Meghan] have determined that this Montecito mansion does not properly accommodate them. I am not sure how it does not properly accommodate them.

"It seems like a lovely estate, but maybe they want more privacy, maybe they are looking for something a little bigger, maybe they do not like their neighbours, we don’t really know.”