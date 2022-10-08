Katy Perry gets ready for fall season with daughter Daisy: Photos

Katy Perry was spotted with her two-year-old daughter at a pumpkin patch on Friday, October 7 in Los Angeles, per Daily Mail.

The mom-and-daughter duo was seen happily poking around among pumpkins as they prepared for the upcoming seasonal activities. The Firework singer was dressed in comfortable in a loose-fitting brown sweater with a frayed hem and leggings. She also wore a white billed cap with her hair tied in a bun. Perry also appeared to be makeup free behind her pink aviator sunglasses and simple earrings.

Daily Mail

Daisy Dove, Perry’s daughter that she shares with Orlando Bloom, was wearing a pumpkin-patch ready flannel top, tutu, and pink cowboy boot.

In the video shared by the publication, the popstar could be seen browsing through the pumpkins as they interacted with another small child. Previously, Daisy was also spotted vacationing with her parents in Italy.

Katy opened up about her relationship and experiencing motherhood as a famous person during an appearance on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, Life Will Be the Death of Me. “Orlando and I do couples therapy, and we love it because it keeps us in tune and the resentment can get really strong when you’re both working hard. And god bless successful people in the spotlight, and so when you want to come back to being normal in a domesticated world where you have a child and stuff like that, you have to really learn how to be kind of different out there in the big and in the small. And so we’ve had a lot of success with that couples therapy.”

Daily Mail

Katy and Orlando have been engaged since February of 2019. And Daisy has a big brother! Orlando also shares a son, Flynn, 11, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, per Hollywood Life.