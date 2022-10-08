Kate Middleton pays sweet tribute to Meghan Markle on royal visit

Kate Middleton recently left spectators surprised with a subtle nod to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle amid a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit.

The Princess of Wales visited the maternity unit where she was briefed about the hospital’s holistic support to pregnant women and new mothers.

In the midst of the princess’ royal visit, her appearance, featuring a marigold yellow dress, caught everyone’s attention while her selection for the jewellery made the headlines.

Kate sported a pair of earrings by Emily Mortimer which is Meghan’s go-to jewellery designer for a classy look.

The Suits alum has been photographed wearing the dazzling pieces by Emily during multiple outings.

The earrings, Hera White Gold and Diamond Pear Detachable Drops have been described by the designer as: “Pear cut drops of polished gold surrounded by the sparkliest of pavé diamonds."

Moreover, the Princess of Wales opted for a side parting to style her enviable chocolate locks.