Mobile services suspended in parts of Karachi

— Reuters/File

KARACHI: Karachiites witnessed inconvenience on Saturday morning as the mobile phone services were down in several parts of the city due to protective measures on account of Eid Milad un Nabi, falling on Sunday (September 9).



A spokesperson of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that mobile services were suspended in some parts of the city on account of 11th and 12th Rabi ul Awal as per the government's orders.

The areas that witnessed mobile services suspension include Gulistan-e-Johar, Defence, Saddar, Nazimabad and others.