 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Mobile services suspended in parts of Karachi

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

KARACHI: Karachiites witnessed inconvenience on Saturday morning as the mobile phone services were down in several parts of the city due to protective measures on account of Eid Milad un Nabi, falling on Sunday (September 9).

A spokesperson of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that mobile services were suspended in some parts of the city on account of 11th and 12th Rabi ul Awal as per the government's orders.

The areas that witnessed mobile services suspension include Gulistan-e-Johar, Defence, Saddar, Nazimabad and others.

More From Pakistan:

Rana Sanaullah's non-bailable arrest warrant issued

Rana Sanaullah's non-bailable arrest warrant issued

New audio leak confirms Imran Khan's involvement in horse trading: PM Shehbaz

New audio leak confirms Imran Khan's involvement in horse trading: PM Shehbaz
Don’t get distracted by fake news, political wrangling, COAS Bajwa tells cadets at PMA Kakul

Don’t get distracted by fake news, political wrangling, COAS Bajwa tells cadets at PMA Kakul
Eight Sheikhupura men stabbed to death in sleep

Eight Sheikhupura men stabbed to death in sleep
Armed men kidnap GB minister, 2 foreigners from Babusar Road: police sources

Armed men kidnap GB minister, 2 foreigners from Babusar Road: police sources
Punjab-Centre row over Lahore CCPO continues

Punjab-Centre row over Lahore CCPO continues
Govt lists down 814 social media activists involved in propaganda against institutions

Govt lists down 814 social media activists involved in propaganda against institutions
Govt ready for forensic of Imran Khan's leaked audio: Rana Sanaullah

Govt ready for forensic of Imran Khan's leaked audio: Rana Sanaullah
Audio leaks should be matter of shame for intelligence agencies, says Fawad

Audio leaks should be matter of shame for intelligence agencies, says Fawad
CCPO Lahore seeks three-year extension in tenure

CCPO Lahore seeks three-year extension in tenure
Malala Yousufzai to visit flood-affected areas in Pakistan next week

Malala Yousufzai to visit flood-affected areas in Pakistan next week
Pakistan denounces attacks on Muslims in India during Hindu festivals

Pakistan denounces attacks on Muslims in India during Hindu festivals