 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 05 2022
By
Kamran Razi

Eid Milad un Nabi: Sindh announces 12th Rabi ul Awal as public holiday

By
Kamran Razi

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

A picture taken on October 28, 2020, shows an illuminated street in a residential area ahead of celebrations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi in Karachi. — AFP
  • 12th Rabi ul Awal to fall on October 9.
  • All government offices to remain closed.
  • Essential services will remain operational.

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has notified Sunday (October 9) as an official public holiday across the province on account of 12th of Rabi ul Awal.

In a notification issued Wednesday, the government announced that offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under its administrative control will remain closed on the day.

But essential services and offices engaged in the COVID-19 emergency will remain operational.

The moon for the holy month of Rabi ul Awal was sighted in Pakistan on September 27.

Muslims in Pakistan and across the world popularly commemorate the 12th of Rabi ul Awal as the day when the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born.

Pakistan's streets bathe in colourful lights right when the moon sighting marks the first day of the holy month and remain the same all month long.

People illuminate streets, buildings, and mosques across the country with beautiful lights and buntings in celebration.

Every year, the government, religious organisations, milad committees, and individuals plan a large number of activities, comprising processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.

