Eid Milad un Nabi: Govt notifies 12th Rabi ul Awal as nationwide public holiday

The government on Friday notified the 12th of Rabi Awal as a nationwide public holiday.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division: "It is notified for general information that Tuesday, October 19, 2021, shall be a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi ul Awwal 1443 AH) throughout the country."

Two days prior, the Sindh government had announced a holiday throughout the province on the occasion.

The moon for the holy month of Rabi ul Awal was sighted in Pakistan on October 7.



