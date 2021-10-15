Eid Milad un Nabi: Govt notifies 12th Rabi ul Awal as nationwide public holiday

Friday Oct 15, 2021
The government on Friday notified the 12th of Rabi Awal as a nationwide public holiday.
According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division: "It is notified for general information that Tuesday, October 19, 2021, shall be a public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi ul Awwal 1443 AH) throughout the country."
Two days prior, the Sindh government had announced a holiday throughout the province on the occasion.
The moon for the holy month of Rabi ul Awal was sighted in Pakistan on October 7.
On Monday, the government imposed a ban on pillion riding in Sindh as part of security arrangements on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).
According to a notification issued by the home department, a ban has been imposed on pillion riding in all cities on October 19.
"Against the backdrop of numerous threat alerts of disruption of law and order during various events of Rabi ul Awal, there is a need for imposing a ban under Section 144 Cr.PC on pillion riding for one day on 12th Rabi ul Awal 1443 Hijri i.e. October 19, 2021," the notification read.
The home department added that the ban won't apply to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, personnel of law enforcement agencies/security agencies in uniform, employees of essential services, and journalists subject to showing their press card/service card.
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday inaugurated the official celebrations for the month of Rabi ul Awal at the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference in Islamabad.
The conference was attended by government officials, civil society members, journalists, and members of minority communities. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, and Minister of Education and Professional Development Shafqat Mehmood were also in attendance.
PM Imran Khan also announced the establishment of a Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority in the country to ensure the implementation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in society.
The prime minister on Wednesday said that with the holding of ceremonies across the country, 12th Rabi ul Awal will be celebrated in a befitting manner with great fervor and zeal.
The ceremony, to be held in Islamabad, will be a "historic" event, PM Imran Khan said while presiding over a high-level meeting about the preparations.