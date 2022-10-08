 
world
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Many shocked as male students hurl obscene abuses at women in Spain

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Over 100 male students can be seen shouting sexist abuses directed towards the building where female students reside. — Screengrab via Twitter
A shocking video from Spain's Madrid has been making rounds on the internet where over 100 male students can be seen shouting sexist abuses directed towards the building where female students reside.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Elias Ahuja Hall of residence in Madrid and has sparked outrage in the country.

The video shared on Twitter by a Spanish politician showed young men raising obscene comments at female students, where one of the men can be heard telling the women to come "out of their dens like rabbits".

"Then they will wonder why we are afraid of the street," the politician wrote.

Senior politicians have condemned the incident. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet that such sexist actions would not be tolerated.

"It's especially painful to see the protagonists are young people," he said.

The college took to Instagram to call the behaviour "unacceptable" and "inadmissible in society", adding that officials would take strict action against those involved.

The director of the Ahuja Hall, Manuel Garcia Artiga, told Cadena SER radio that he tried to stop the chanting along with a few other people but failed, reported the Guardian.

