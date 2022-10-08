 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘too common’ to make Royal Family ‘care’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Meghan Markle ‘too common’ to make Royal Family ‘care’
Meghan Markle ‘too common’ to make Royal Family ‘care’

Meghan Markle has just been accused of having become too “too common” for Royal Family to “care.”

Old Etonian interior designer Nicky Haslam issued this insight according to the Daily Mail.

He began by branding the former Duchess of Sussex, a “frightfully common” woman.

“They're frightfully common. It would have been awful if that huge lump [Meghan's father] had been there,” he was even quoted saying during the course of his interview.

“The royals probably don't quite know how to deal with them,” however, “'One person who wasn't common was her mother.”

Before concluding he even slipped in a jibe against Meghan’s wedding gown and claimed, “I didn't very much like her dress — it didn't fit, among other things. It should have been made of thinner stuff, it seemed to be made of concrete.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana would have branded Meghan Markle a ‘thief’?

Princess Diana would have branded Meghan Markle a ‘thief’?
Why King Charles, Camilla broke down in tears on their wedding day?

Why King Charles, Camilla broke down in tears on their wedding day?
Strictly Ellie Taylor says ‘You don't always have to be 'prim and proper'

Strictly Ellie Taylor says ‘You don't always have to be 'prim and proper'

Jennifer Aniston rocks motorcycle helmet in latest BTS snaps from ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston rocks motorcycle helmet in latest BTS snaps from ‘The Morning Show’
Bond girl Britt Ekland takes pride in her youthful looks: ’Vanity is my best friend’

Bond girl Britt Ekland takes pride in her youthful looks: ’Vanity is my best friend’
Scott Disick ,Kimberly Stewart ‘rekindled romance’ causing strain with her brother Sean

Scott Disick ,Kimberly Stewart ‘rekindled romance’ causing strain with her brother Sean
Yoon Ahn slams Kanye West's accusations of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna

Yoon Ahn slams Kanye West's accusations of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna
Thai king visits nursery massacre survivors

Thai king visits nursery massacre survivors
Alec Baldwin drops heartwarming comment as Hilaria posts full family photo

Alec Baldwin drops heartwarming comment as Hilaria posts full family photo

Chris Hemsworth gears up for ultimate challenge in ‘Limitless’ trailer

Chris Hemsworth gears up for ultimate challenge in ‘Limitless’ trailer
Kylie Jenner to launch a Batman-themed cosmetic collection

Kylie Jenner to launch a Batman-themed cosmetic collection
Kelly Clarkson reveals she shares valuable advice with her children amid her divorce

Kelly Clarkson reveals she shares valuable advice with her children amid her divorce