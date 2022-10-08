Scott Disick ,Kimberly Stewart ‘rekindled romance’ causing strain with her brother Sean

Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart's rekindled romance is reportedly affecting her ties with her ‘very protective’ brother Sean.

The reality star, 39, who has dated a number of high-profile women, including Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie, a source told Page Six that the son of music legend Rod Stewart, 42, is 'scared that Kimberly will break [Disick's] heart.'

'Sean is very protective of Scott,' the insider revealed to the outlet, before claiming the siblings 'do not get along at all.'

Apparently, the source alleges that Kimberly 'doesn't think her brother is 'smart' and lacks 'any ambition.'

'He was constantly complaining about her. She bosses him around, yells at him, and basically tries to tell him how to run his life,' the insider revealed.

'Her relationship with Scott can't make things any easier between the two siblings either,' the insider explained.

The source noted that the trio are all 'super dysfunctional' and the sibling's relationship is constantly 'up and down.'

'Now that Scott is back [in Sean's life], Sean is being overly greedy about the time he's spending with him,' the source explains.

Disick and Kimberly first sparked dating rumours back in 2015 after his split with Kardashian, but the model's mom shut down speculation by telling the world they're just old 'friends' and there was 'absolutely no truth to' the rumors.

Scott was then spotted hanging out with Kimberly, Rod, and her brother Sean in May as Kourtney prepared to tie the knot with Travis Barker in Italy and on a series of dinner dates over the past few weeks.



