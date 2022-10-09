Dr Tasnim Ahsan becomes first Pakistani endocrinologist to win Laureate Award

Professor Emerita at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Dr Tasnim Ahsan. — OMI website

In a first for Pakistan, endocrinologist Dr Tasnim Ahsan was honoured with the Endocrine Society's prestigious Laureate Award 2023.

A total of 12 health experts and professionals were selected to be honoured this year under the Laureate Awards. The award celebrate the success of endocrine researchers and clinicians worldwide, and Dr Ahsan is one of them.

The professor emerita at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and the founding dean of the Medicell Institute of Diabetes Endocrinology & Metabolism in Karachi has been awarded the "International Excellence in Endocrinology" for her exceptional contributions to the field in geographic areas with underdeveloped resources for hormone health research, education, clinical practice or administration.

Dr Ahsan is an internationally renowned clinician and educator who has contributed to the establishment and growth of the field of endocrinology in Pakistan.

The doctor started her first endocrinology practice in the public sector hospital JPMC in 1993 and has trained over 100 postgraduate trainee doctors in internal medicine and endocrinology.

She is dedicated to expanding access to care and treats a large transgender community at the Medicell Institute. She also is a founding member of the Pakistan Endocrine Society.