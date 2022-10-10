Marriyum Aurangzeb terms Imran Khan’s speech full of hypocrisy, lies

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. — APP/File

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday labelled former prime minister Imran Khan’s statement hypocritical and full of lies, saying that the PTI chief's speech showed that he had watched Nawaz Sharif’s interview.

“You [Imran] use the same mouth for slandering, accusing, lying and yet use it to say holy names as well. Do you fear God?” she questioned.

Marriyum's statement comes in a reaction to Imran Khan’s address in which the former prime minister lamented the absence of law in Pakistan.

"Unfortunately, I have not seen rules of law in Pakistan," Imran Khan said, adding that the absence of rule of law aggravates the situation.

Citing the example of Britain, the PTI chief said that even members of the royal family are not above the law.

"A traffic constable in England issued a fine to a prince, while the former British primer was expelled from office for not following the coronavirus protocols," he said.

In response, Marriyum said that Imran Khan should hand over Farah Gogi, Bushra Bibi and himself first to the law, if he believes in rule of law.

'Never seen such acts,' Nawaz Sharif says about Imran Khan's tenure

On Sunday, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif castigated the PTI chairman and claimed that he has "never seen such acts" that were committed during the latter's tenure.

In a press conference on Sunday, described as "heart-to-heart", the former prime minister said that the acts of the "tyrants" — Khan and company — are gradually being exposed, and in the coming days, more facts about them will come to the fore.

"Each and everything that they have done is being exposed before the nation."

"He has taken a U-turn with regard to everything. He claimed that he would prefer dying by suicide instead of striking a deal with the IMF. The nation is still waiting for him to take his own life [as per his claims]," he said.