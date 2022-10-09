PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif addresses press conference in London

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (left) addresses a press conference in London, on October 9, 2022. — Twitter/MaraymNawaz

LONDON: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is addressing a "heart-to-heart" press conference from United Kingdom's capital, London.

Nawaz is flanked by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz — who has travelled to London after a three-year hiatus as she finally got her passport earlier this week on a court order.

"After her arrival, I am recalling all the undue criticism we faced when Kulsoom was in the hospital. People were trivialising the situation and claiming that maybe [Kulsoom's sickness] was all a drama," he said.

The PML-N supremo said that despite his wife's deteriorating health, the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) judge announced his verdict — sentencing him to 10 years in jail and Maryam seven.

"Following the verdict, I urged Maryam that we should now go to Pakistan. Maryam told me that her mother's condition is deteriorating. But in response, I told her that there are some national responsibilities that we have to attend to," he said.

Nawaz said that he was convicted in a case in 2018 and the motive behind it was to foil PML-N's bid to come into power once again as the verdict came right when general elections were around the corner.

