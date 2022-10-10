Police granted 3-day remand of suspect involved in Sheikhupura murders

Suspect in police custody. Screengrab

SHEIKHUPURA: Police on Monday obtained three-day judicial remand from a magistrate of a suspect accused of murdering eight people with an axe in Sheikhupura, reported Geo News.

The remand was approved after the police presented suspect Faiz before the magistrate.

The police shared that clauses from the Anti-Terrorist ACT have also been added against the suspect, adding that Faiz will be presented before an anti-terrorism court tomorrow (Tuesday).

Last week, in a grisly incident, eight men were murdered with an axe while sleeping in the farms in a village near Sheikhupura, Punjab.

Sheikhupura District Police Officer Faisal Mukhtar (DPO) said the culprit attacked the men sleeping at different spots in the farms after 3am. He said that the police arrested the suspected murderer with the weapon used in the killing.

The official further stated that the suspect seems to be a mentally unstable person.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi had taken notice of the matter and directed the authorities concerned to present a report after an investigation into the matter.