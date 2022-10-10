 
pakistan
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Police granted 3-day remand of suspect involved in Sheikhupura murders

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Suspect in police custody. Screengrab
Suspect in police custody. Screengrab

SHEIKHUPURA: Police on Monday obtained three-day judicial remand from a magistrate of a suspect accused of murdering eight people with an axe in Sheikhupura, reported Geo News.

The remand was approved after the police presented suspect Faiz before the magistrate.

The police shared that clauses from the Anti-Terrorist ACT have also been added against the suspect, adding that Faiz will be presented before an anti-terrorism court tomorrow (Tuesday).

Last week, in a grisly incident, eight men were murdered with an axe while sleeping in the farms in a village near Sheikhupura, Punjab.

Sheikhupura District Police Officer Faisal Mukhtar (DPO) said the culprit attacked the men sleeping at different spots in the farms after 3am. He said that the police arrested the suspected murderer with the weapon used in the killing.

The official further stated that the suspect seems to be a mentally unstable person. 

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi had taken notice of the matter and directed the authorities concerned to present a report after an investigation into the matter.

More From Pakistan:

TikToker Hareem Shah moves Sindh High Court for security

TikToker Hareem Shah moves Sindh High Court for security
Court turns down ACE's contempt plea against Rana Sanaullah

Court turns down ACE's contempt plea against Rana Sanaullah
Pakistan Army contingent for FIFA World Cup 2022 security leave for Qatar

Pakistan Army contingent for FIFA World Cup 2022 security leave for Qatar
Attack on school van in Swat kills driver, injures 2 students

Attack on school van in Swat kills driver, injures 2 students
MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori to take oath as Sindh governor today

MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori to take oath as Sindh governor today
Islamabad mall fire 'case of political victimisation' against AJK PM, claims minister

Islamabad mall fire 'case of political victimisation' against AJK PM, claims minister
Marriyum Aurangzeb terms Imran Khan’s speech full of hypocrisy, lies

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms Imran Khan’s speech full of hypocrisy, lies
I overcame fear of death after becoming politician: Imran Khan

I overcame fear of death after becoming politician: Imran Khan
Asif Zardari shifted from hospital to Bilawal House

Asif Zardari shifted from hospital to Bilawal House
4-year-old girl raped, murdered in Bannu

4-year-old girl raped, murdered in Bannu
Nation's unity shattered during previous regime, PM Shehbaz says

Nation's unity shattered during previous regime, PM Shehbaz says
Two terrorists killed during intense exchange of fire in North Waziristan

Two terrorists killed during intense exchange of fire in North Waziristan