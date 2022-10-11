Shakira makes sure to do parental duties by attending Milan's baseball game

Shakira made sure to perform her parental duties by attending Milan's baseball game in Valencia over the weekend.

The Colombian singer,45, who is currently getting divorced from her husband Gerard Pique, cut a simple figure for the outing which saw her proudly give her son, nine, a kiss on the lips.



In the pictures shared on DailyMail, the Grammy winner was dressed in a $500 Maison logo-print cotton T-shirt by Balenciaga and jeans and wore a baseball cap and looked absolutely stunning as ever.

Shakira was pictured holding hands with her son Sasha, seven, after the game as she had some quality time with her boys.

While footballer Gerard, 35, has attended recent games, he did not appear to be present on the day.



