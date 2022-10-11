 
world
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Reuters

Hong Kong leader says "no legal basis" to act on Russian superyacht

By
Reuters

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

The 465-foot superyacht Nord, owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov is seen docked, in Hong Kong, China October 7, 2022. —  Reuters
The 465-foot superyacht "Nord", owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov is seen docked, in Hong Kong, China October 7, 2022. —  Reuters 

  • Hong Kong leader said "no legal basis" to act on Western sanctions.
  • Said Hong Kong would only abide by United Nations sanctions.
  • Hong Kong authorities criticised by US State Department.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday there was "no legal basis" for the city to act on Western sanctions, when asked about a Russian yacht berthed in the financial centre that belongs to a sanctioned Russian oligarch.

Hong Kong authorities were criticised by the US State Department for allowing a luxury yacht belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov to dock in Hong Kong waters last week.

The US State Department said the use of Hong Kong by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions could carry reputational risks and call into question the "transparency" of the financial hub's business environment.

Hong Kong's leader John Lee, however, who himself has been sanctioned by the United States for his role in clamping down on local freedoms, said Hong Kong wouldn't act on unilateral sanctions imposed on Mordashov by individual jurisdictions.

"We cannot do anything that has no legal basis," Lee told reporters.

Instead, Lee said Hong Kong would only abide by United Nations sanctions.

"We will comply with United Nations sanctions, that is our system, that is our rule of law.

Mordashov, a billionaire close to President Vladimir Putin, was among a number of Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the European Union and the United States — but not the United Nations — after Russia's invasion of Ukraine for their links to Putin.

While a number of Russian superyachts have been seized or denied entry in Europe and other jurisdictions, the 465 foot (141-meter) Nord could be seen docked prominently in waters west of Hong Kong's iconic Victoria Harbour. It is valued at over $500 million.

Lee, who is due to host an international investment summit in November with top global business leaders, also criticised sanctions imposed by the United States on Hong Kong officials for their role in curbing Hong Kong's freedoms under a China-imposed security law.

"It is a very barbaric act and I'm not going to comment. Officials in Hong Kong do what is right to protect the interests of the country and the interests of Hong Kong.

"We'll just laugh off the so-called sanctions."

More From World:

Ukraine vows to strengthen armed forces after Russian strikes

Ukraine vows to strengthen armed forces after Russian strikes
Senior US senator wants 'freeze' on Saudi cooperation, blasts Riyadh

Senior US senator wants 'freeze' on Saudi cooperation, blasts Riyadh
4,000 Bangladesh activists charged in crackdown: opposition

4,000 Bangladesh activists charged in crackdown: opposition
Hate Crimes in England and Wales: The rise of racism, Islamophobia, and transphobia

Hate Crimes in England and Wales: The rise of racism, Islamophobia, and transphobia
Heatwaves will make entire regions uninhabitable within decades: UN, Red Cross

Heatwaves will make entire regions uninhabitable within decades: UN, Red Cross
Taiwan says war with China 'absolutely' not an option, but bolstering defences

Taiwan says war with China 'absolutely' not an option, but bolstering defences
Russia strikes cities across Ukraine at rush hour in apparent revenge strikes

Russia strikes cities across Ukraine at rush hour in apparent revenge strikes
Veteran Indian politician Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Veteran Indian politician Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82
As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?

As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?
76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident

76 people killed in Nigeria boat accident
Venezuela floods kill 22 after heavy rains

Venezuela floods kill 22 after heavy rains
Chinese ambassador thanks Musk for proposal on Taiwan

Chinese ambassador thanks Musk for proposal on Taiwan