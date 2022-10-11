 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Web Desk

Royal 'model' would never have 'tolerated' the truth of Meghan Markle: Author

Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Meghan Markle was never build to fit in to the royal family, says a Palace insider.

In his book Courtiers, author Valentine Low says the Duchess of Sussex's adjustment in to the royal family was an 'impossible task.'

The writer, as per source, reveals: "I think that it was an impossible task. I think in Meghan and the household, you had two worlds that had no experience of each other, had no way to relate to each other, had no way to comprehend each other."

"And Meghan was never going to fit in that model and that model was never going to tolerate the Meghan who Meghan wanted to be. So I think that it was inevitable that they would not be able to work together," they added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020 after quitting their duties as senior royals.

