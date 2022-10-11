 
Indian women murdered in alleged 'human sacrfice'

The couple arrested for alleged sacrificing the women.— The Economic Times
In a suspected case of human sacrifice, two women in India's Kerala were found dead, police said.

The women, identified as Padma and Roslyn, were reported missing a few days from Kerala's Ernakulam and were murdered in Thiruvalla.

They were reportedly persuaded to become a sacrifice for a couple. Rosyln was abducted in June while Padma went missing in September.

The victims were found with their throats slit in an alleged case of "human sacrifice", with their bodies cut into pieces. Reportedly, this sacrifice was made to "gain wealth and prosperity", according to a report by India Today.

The couple for whom the sacrifice was suspectedly made, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Leela, has been arrested.

"The murder was part of ritualistic human sacrifice," Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam told the outlet.

He added that the authorities were collecting confessions from the accused, reporting that the middleman who connected the couple with the women had been paid to do so.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that "only those with sick conscience" could commit such a crime calling it an "unthinkable" act.

He called for legal action towards such practices, adding that a thorough investigation was underway.

