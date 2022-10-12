 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Here's why Mark Zuckerberg lost over 119 million followers on Facebook

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has lost more than 119 million followers.— Reuters
Several Facebook users have been complaining about losing many of their followers on the platform. Not only the public, but the CEO of the company and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg himself has also lost more than 119 million followers.

This has brought Zuckerberg's follower count to less than 10,000.

A Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen shared on Twitter that she lost nearly 900,000 followers on Twitter in a "tsunami".

An activist and author with over 563,000 followers on Twitter complained of losing 160,000+ followers.

The assistant editor at Times of India reported losing more than 15,000 followers as well, adding that her friend went through the same.

Several other people reported losing thousands of followers in what some called a "bug".

A Meta spokesperson said that the company was aware of the "inconsistent follower count" on profiles and that they were working to "get things back to normal", adding that they were apologetic for the inconvenience.

