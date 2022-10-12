 
Kate Middleton reveals her mother Carole's expression over William's proposal

Kate Middleton reportedly told her mother about Prince William's proposal in 'awkward' way.

Most of the people immediately celebrate exciting news with their family, but that wasn't the case with the Princess of Wales.

William and Kate were holidaying with pals in Kenya when the Prince  popped the question with his late mother Princess Diana's engagement ring.

When journalist Tom Bradby asked what her mother's reaction was during their engagement interview in 2010, Kate replied: "I think as any mother would be she was absolutely over the moon.

"Actually, we had quite an awkward situation because I knew, and I knew that William had asked my father, but I didn't know if my mother knew so I came back from Scotland and my mother didn't make it clear to me whether she knew or not. So both of us were there, sort of looking at each other and feeling quite awkward about it," she laughed.

Prince William, in the same interview, revealed the real reason he didn't propose marriage sooner, explaining: "We've talked about this happening for a while so Kate wasn't in the dark over it all. We've been planning it for a year if not longer, it was just finding the right time. As most couples say, it's all about timing."

