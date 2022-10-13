 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

Govt files contempt plea in SC against Imran Khan over long march call

By
Awais Yousafzai

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

PTI chief Imran Khan along with supporters take part in a protest rally in Swabi on May 25, 2022. — AFP/File
  • Centre moves Supreme Court agianst PTI long march.
  • Urges court to direct Imran Khan to ensure implementation of its orders related to protest and sit-in.
  • Imran Khan is making announcements to attack Islamabad, says govt. 

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday filed a contempt of court plea against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Supreme Court over his long march call to Islamabad.

In its petition, the federal government told the apex court that the PTI chief is making announcements of marching towards Islamabad, which was a violation of a court order.

“Imran Khan is making announcements to attack Islamabad,” says the plea. It urged the Supreme Court to direct the PTI chief to ensure the implementation of its orders related to protests and sit-ins.

The petition has been filed by the interior ministry on behalf of the federal government. 

Last month, the PTI chairman issued a warning to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and said that "he should be worried" because the PTI will be marching towards Islamabad with "full preparation" this time.

The threat was issued by the PTI chief at a workers' convention in the federal capital.

Since then the PTI chief has been asking his supporters to be prepared as he could give a call for the anti-government long march to Islamabad at any moment.

