 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice stuns onlookers amid date with husband Edoardo Mapelli

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

FileFootage

Princess Beatrice stunned fans with her classy attire during date day with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London.

The couple stepped out in the city on Wednesday, after mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to appreciate the inspiring art pieces displayed at the Frieze London art fair.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter turned heads with her chic yet classy outfit featuring a white dress underneath a black blazer.

The princess matched the outfit with black loafers and a matching handbag.

Edoardo, on the other hand, exuded handsomeness in a royal blue suit which he paired with a white button-up.

He added style to the outfit with a blue and white polka-dot scarf.

The couple was previously captured in September 2021 enjoying a tennis game at Wimbledon in July.

