 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Reuters

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

By
Reuters

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

XPengs eVTOL flying car X2 makes its first public flying in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 10, 2022. — Reuters/File
XPeng's eVTOL flying car X2 makes its first public flying in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 10, 2022. — Reuters/File

A "flying car" built by Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc made its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates, as the company works towards launching electric aircraft on international markets.

The X2 is a two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that is lifted by eight propellers — two at each corner of the vehicle.

Monday's unmanned, 90-second test flight in Dubai was described by its manufacturer as an "important base for the next generation of flying cars."

"We are making step-by-step (moves) to the international market," said Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht. "First we selected Dubai city because Dubai is the most innovative city in the world."

