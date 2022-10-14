 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry made a mistake and handled it in unfortunate way says expert

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Meghan and Harry made a mistake and handled it in unfortunate way says expert

Royal expert and award-winning journalist Tina Brown said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a mistake with their royal exit.

Speaking at an event, she said the couple handled their exit from their royal life in an "unfortunate way".

Asked what she thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do next, Tina Brown said, "I think they are in a really tough spot now, actually. I feel for Harry, because he's made a mistake in the way he did his exit. I don't think it was wrong necessarily the decision to leave, and certainly it wasn't wrong to marry the woman he was in love with.

"It's just the way they handled it that was so unfortunate."

Stressing how complicated it is to produce the high-quality programmes the Sussexes set themselves to do through their partnerships with Spotify and Netflix, the author added: "It's really hard to do it well, that's why the people who do it are very well paid.

"Neither of them has had any time in that world. Meghan was an actress, but she wasn't an executive producer.

"It's very hard to deliver on them, and yet now they have taken all the money, so they have to deliver."

More From Entertainment:

Helen Skelton LEFT HEARTBROKEN after discovering ex husband having baby with girlfriend

Helen Skelton LEFT HEARTBROKEN after discovering ex husband having baby with girlfriend
Holly Willoughby had NO ISSUE with queuing during National Television Awards

Holly Willoughby had NO ISSUE with queuing during National Television Awards
Prince Harry once saved his wife Meghan Markle's life: Here's how

Prince Harry once saved his wife Meghan Markle's life: Here's how
Meghan Markle accused of using 'needy' Prince Harry for 'wealth and fame'

Meghan Markle accused of using 'needy' Prince Harry for 'wealth and fame'
Johnny Depp teases Amber Heard with his amazing new look

Johnny Depp teases Amber Heard with his amazing new look
Jessica Chastain speaks up about the scariest visit to Ukraine

Jessica Chastain speaks up about the scariest visit to Ukraine
Lizzo addresses her bold concert outfit, calling‘ a feminist’ message

Lizzo addresses her bold concert outfit, calling‘ a feminist’ message
Holly Willoughby shuns queuegate criticism as she leads red carpet

Holly Willoughby shuns queuegate criticism as she leads red carpet

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’
King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation

King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation
Jamie Lee Curtis shares wisdom on pro-ageing: ‘Don’t mess your face’

Jamie Lee Curtis shares wisdom on pro-ageing: ‘Don’t mess your face’