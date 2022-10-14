Suspect behind terrorist attack at Karachi dental clinic arrested: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon addressing a press conference in Karachi. — Screengrab/PTV News

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon announced on Friday that the suspect behind the terrorist attack at a dental clinic in Karachi has been arrested.

"The suspect had no personal enmity with the victims. He carried out the attack to spread terror," the Sindh information minister said while sharing the news of the arrest in a press conference along with CTD officials.

The minister shared that the terrorist was nabbed on a tip-off the police had received. He added that the raid was conducted for the arrest after the suspect was identified with the help of CCTV footage and latest technology.

The suspect was identified as Waqar Khushk by the minister, adding that he has admitted carrying out the crime and further investigations are underway. The suspect belonged to the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army, he said.

The police have also recovered a motorcycle from the terrorist, said the minister.

One killed on Chinese dentist's clinic in Karachi

Last month, one person was killed while two were injured in an attack on a Chinese dentist’s clinic in the Saddar area of Karachi.

The unidentified suspect arrived at Dr H U Richard’s clinic as a patient and opened fire as soon as his number for the treatment came, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Syed Asad Raza said that Dr Richard’s employee Ronald was killed in the incident. While Dr Richard and his wife Margaret have sustained injuries, he added.

The SSP had also shared that the Dr and his wife’s health is out of danger, adding that the injured and the deceased held dual nationalities.