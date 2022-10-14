 
pakistan
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Suspect behind terrorist attack at Karachi dental clinic arrested: Sharjeel Memon

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon addressing a press conference in Karachi. — Screengrab/PTV News
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon addressing a press conference in Karachi. — Screengrab/PTV News 

  • Sindh information minister says suspect committed crime to spread terror.
  • Says suspect had no personal enmity with the victims
  • Suspect wanted to spread terror through attack.

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon announced on Friday that the suspect behind the terrorist attack at a dental clinic in Karachi has been arrested.

"The suspect had no personal enmity with the victims. He carried out the attack to spread terror," the Sindh information minister said while sharing the news of the arrest in a press conference along with CTD officials.

The minister shared that the terrorist was nabbed on a tip-off the police had received. He added that the raid was conducted for the arrest after the suspect was identified with the help of CCTV footage and latest technology.

The suspect was identified as Waqar Khushk by the minister, adding that he has admitted carrying out the crime and further investigations are underway. The suspect belonged to the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army, he said.

The police have also recovered a motorcycle from the terrorist, said the minister.

One killed on Chinese dentist's clinic in Karachi

Last month, one person was killed while two were injured in an attack on a Chinese dentist’s clinic in the Saddar area of Karachi.

The unidentified suspect arrived at Dr H U Richard’s clinic as a patient and opened fire as soon as his number for the treatment came, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Syed Asad Raza said that Dr Richard’s employee Ronald was killed in the incident. While Dr Richard and his wife Margaret have sustained injuries, he added.

The SSP had also shared that the Dr and his wife’s health is out of danger, adding that the injured and the deceased held dual nationalities.

More From Pakistan:

UK to provide additional £10 million aid for Pakistan flood relief supplies

UK to provide additional £10 million aid for Pakistan flood relief supplies
PPP decides to take action against founding member Aitzaz Ahsan

PPP decides to take action against founding member Aitzaz Ahsan
Psycho-social, economic impact of floods on women can't be overstated: Malala Yousafzai

Psycho-social, economic impact of floods on women can't be overstated: Malala Yousafzai
CM Bizenjo declares WHO official 'persona non grata' in Balochistan

CM Bizenjo declares WHO official 'persona non grata' in Balochistan
PML-N demands action against man threatening to kill Maryam Nawaz

PML-N demands action against man threatening to kill Maryam Nawaz
Iftikhar Durrani misstated facts while hiring US firm for lobbying: sources

Iftikhar Durrani misstated facts while hiring US firm for lobbying: sources
Govt extends Rangers deployment in Islamabad for three months

Govt extends Rangers deployment in Islamabad for three months
Imran Khan to be hung upside down if he launches long march: Rana Sanaullah

Imran Khan to be hung upside down if he launches long march: Rana Sanaullah
Power supply restored in Karachi: KE

Power supply restored in Karachi: KE
Rana Sanaullah will be arrested if he enters Punjab: Cheema

Rana Sanaullah will be arrested if he enters Punjab: Cheema
In second letter, interior ministry warns ECP of terrorist activities during by-polls

In second letter, interior ministry warns ECP of terrorist activities during by-polls
Electricity transmission system 'completely restored', ministry says, after major breakdown

Electricity transmission system 'completely restored', ministry says, after major breakdown