Thursday Sep 29 2022
Terrorism case lodged after attack on Chinese dental clinic in Karachi

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Image showing a crime scene tape. — Reuters/ File
  • Police say four bullets from 9mm pistol and three casings were also found at crime scene.
  • provisions of murder and terrorism laws have been added to the first information report.
  • The shooting incident took place a day earlier when an unidentified suspect arrived at Dr H U Richard’s clinic.

KARACHI: A case was registered Thursday against the attack on a Chinese dental clinic in the metropolis' Saddar area, which killed one and injured two others.

According to sources, provisions of murder and terrorism laws have been added to the first information report (FIR) registered at the counterterrorism department (CTD) police station on the complaint of SHO Preedy Police Station.

The shooting incident took place a day earlier when an unidentified suspect arrived at Dr H U Richard’s clinic as a patient and opened fire as soon as his turn for treatment arrived.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Syed Asad Raza said that Dr Richard’s employee Ronald was killed in the incident. While Dr Richard and his wife Margaret sustained injuries, he added.

Sharing the details, police said that four bullets of a 9mm pistol and three casings were also found at the crime scene, however, further investigation is underway to unearth more details.

Police also said they were still investigating the motive behind the crime.

