Prince Harry blasted for choosing Netflix over Diana: 'So bothered!'

Prince Harry has come under fire for letting his brand deals with Netflix get in the way of him protecting Princess Diana's image and reputation on The Crown.



This claim has been made by royal columnist Jan Moir, in his brand new piece for the Daily Mail.

Moir began it all by saying, "So surely he will rail against this fresh offensive on the memory of his mother — a woman who is no longer around to defend herself against the imprecations of filmmakers disguising themselves as truth-seekers?"

"Surely he will be berating Netflix at the first opportunity for this gross intrusion of his family’s privacy, this invasion and depiction of his mother’s own mental state in her most intimate moments?"

"Or is that another deafening silence I hear from Montecito? The silence of a prince who has his own lucrative Netflix deals to protect."

"Not to mention his plans to harvest recent royal history for his own gain. God knows why I am so bothered about it all, if he is not. Yet I am. For surely these events are too fresh to be historic, too raw to be served up as entertainment for the masses?"