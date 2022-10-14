 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry blasted for choosing Netflix over Diana: 'So bothered!'

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has come under fire for letting his brand deals with Netflix get in the way of him protecting Princess Diana's image and reputation on The Crown.

This claim has been made by royal columnist Jan Moir, in his brand new piece for the Daily Mail.

Moir began it all by saying, "So surely he will rail against this fresh offensive on the memory of his mother — a woman who is no longer around to defend herself against the imprecations of filmmakers disguising themselves as truth-seekers?"

"Surely he will be berating Netflix at the first opportunity for this gross intrusion of his family’s privacy, this invasion and depiction of his mother’s own mental state in her most intimate moments?"

"Or is that another deafening silence I hear from Montecito? The silence of a prince who has his own lucrative Netflix deals to protect."

"Not to mention his plans to harvest recent royal history for his own gain. God knows why I am so bothered about it all, if he is not. Yet I am. For surely these events are too fresh to be historic, too raw to be served up as entertainment for the masses?"

More From Entertainment:

Simon Cowell reportedly cutting down on cigarettes with help of son Eric

Simon Cowell reportedly cutting down on cigarettes with help of son Eric

Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle

Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle
John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’

John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’

Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’
King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards

King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards
Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing

Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing

Firm waiting for Prince Harry to 'do his worst': Report

Firm waiting for Prince Harry to 'do his worst': Report
Prince Harry 'exploiting' King Charles in 'unfair' game

Prince Harry 'exploiting' King Charles in 'unfair' game
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck set red carpet on fire in first appearance as married couple

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck set red carpet on fire in first appearance as married couple

Harry and Meghan’s ‘statements’ clash in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries revealed

Harry and Meghan’s ‘statements’ clash in his tell-all, Netflix docuseries revealed
JP Morgan Chase will no longer serve American rapper Kanye West: Find out why

JP Morgan Chase will no longer serve American rapper Kanye West: Find out why
Kim Kardashian reacts to the public outcry for her ‘get up and work’ comment

Kim Kardashian reacts to the public outcry for her ‘get up and work’ comment