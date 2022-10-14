WATCH: Doctor pulls out 23 contact lenses from patient's eye

The patient had come in with complaints of "blurry vision and pain".— Screengrab

A video shared by a US eye doctor has shocked many social media users where she can be seen removing 23 contact lenses from a patient's eye.

California ophthalmologist Dr Katerina Kurteeva can be seen pulling out the lenses one by one using a cotton bud.

The bizarre video has rightfully gone viral with shocking visuals. What is even more shocking is the reason behind the patient's condition: her forgetfulness.

The post says that the patient "forgot" to remove the contacts and slept in them each night for weeks.

“A rare occasion when someone ‘forgot’ to remove contact lenses at night and kept putting in a new one every morning,” the caption of the post read.

“I got to deliver the contact lens bunch.”



Kurteeva told Insider that she thought that was her "Guinness World Record moment". The patient had come in with complaints of "blurry vision and pain".

She thought of multiple possibilities like "a scratch on the cornea" or "an infection" but noticed "edges of a couple of contacts".

While she started pulling them out and realised there were more, she asked her assistant to record the moment.