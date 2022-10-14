 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen’s mother dead as star announces tragedy in emotional tribute

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Love Is Blinds Shayne Jansens’ mother dead as star announces tragedy in emotional tribute
Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansens’ mother dead as star announces tragedy in emotional tribute

Shayne Jansen announced the death of his mother Karen with a heartfelt note on social media, Thursday, saying it had left him 'broken inside.'

Sharing details of his bond with his beloved mother on an emotional note, The Love Is Blind star, 33, shared a series of snaps of the pair.

He penned: 'I lost my best friend today. For the last year, we have been inseparable. Coffee every morning to schitts creek every night.'

Shayne continued: 'I’m broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together. I’ll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the daily. Thank you all for the support’

He also shared a screenshot of one of their text exchanges, writing: 'You see what I had to deal with? Always words of affirmation. Trying to laugh but I'm lost right now.'

He was immediately inundated with messages of support, including former co-star love interest Shaina Hurley penning: 'We’re Praying for you and your family Shayne we’re here for you.'

Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey also shared her condolences, writing: 'Sending you Love. I’m so sorry.'

Shayne then commented: 'You are all incredible. She used to brag about getting 100 comments on Facebook she will be beside herself’. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate, William dubbed 'lovebirds' post 'subtle sweet gestures'

Kate, William dubbed 'lovebirds' post 'subtle sweet gestures'
Camilla to prioritise 'Commonwelth' over wearing Koh-i-Noor crown?

Camilla to prioritise 'Commonwelth' over wearing Koh-i-Noor crown?
Adam Levine wants to express gratitude to Behati Prinsloo for standing by him

Adam Levine wants to express gratitude to Behati Prinsloo for standing by him

Sir Lenny Henry addresses ‘queue-gate’ at NTA, ‘David Beckham is still queuing outside’

Sir Lenny Henry addresses ‘queue-gate’ at NTA, ‘David Beckham is still queuing outside’
Meghan Markle 'in a bid to reunite' Prince William and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'in a bid to reunite' Prince William and Prince Harry
Simon Cowell reportedly cutting down on cigarettes with help of son Eric

Simon Cowell reportedly cutting down on cigarettes with help of son Eric

Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle

Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle
John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’

John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’

Kim Kardashian’s family fed up of Kanye West online attacks: ‘No salvaging’
King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards

King Charles addressed as Prince of Wales at National TV Awards
Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing

Kate Middleton channels royalty in vintage Chanel blue blazer for latest outing

Firm waiting for Prince Harry to 'do his worst': Report

Firm waiting for Prince Harry to 'do his worst': Report