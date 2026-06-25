Dwayne Johnson says 'Moana' actress is destined for Hollywood stardom

Dwayne Johnson thinks that his young Moana co star Catherine Laga'aia is about to become a big star.

The 54-year-old actor attended the Sydney premiere of Disney's live action Moana and had some very kind words for the 19-year-old actress, who plays Moana in the film.

Johnson said that getting the lead role in such a huge movie is a big deal and believes Catherine's life is about to change.

"The film is called Moana, that is a lot on her shoulders," he said.

"It is so exciting for her, life as you know it will never be the same, it is so cool."

The Hollywood star, however, shared that he is not worried about Catherine handling the pressure because she got a strong family around her.

He continued praising her culture, her parents and her sisters, saying they have helped keep her grounded.

Johnson also said she is "going to do pretty well" in the future.

For Catherine, Moana is her first major movie role. The Sydney born actress has only appeared in a few projects before, including The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

She, moreover, will also be seen in the upcoming Australian horror film Crashout.

Dwayne and Catherine walked the blue carpet together at the Sydney premiere, where they stopped for photos and greeted fans.