 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Brady opens up on 'intense stress' amid Gisele Bündchen separation rumours

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Tom Brady opens up on intense stress amid Gisele Bündchen separation rumours
Tom Brady opens up on 'intense stress' amid Gisele Bündchen separation rumours 

Tom Brady recently opened up about the challenging phase of life as the separation rumours with wife Gisele Bündchen are heating up.

In a recent episode of his podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL star admitted to dealing with the ordeal.

He said, "Everyone has different situations in their life and children, and you worry about their mental health," Brady said. "You worry about your parents, obviously yourself. I think I've had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports.

The quarterback champ added, "I think there's an intense amount of stress that we all deal with," he continued, "and how do you relieve stress so that you're not inflicting so much damage on yourself through stress response?"

The NFL star noted that "taking care of your mind's really important," in addition to your body. He shared that, over the years, he's been taking physical and mental therapy.

Moreover, reportedly tensions between the couple were due to Brady's dedication to his profession, as Bündchen admitted she's begged him to be more "present."

The rumours of spilt between the couple are in full swing, one source confided to OK!, "She is done with their marriage. She was upset about it for a long time, and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

More From Entertainment:

Helen Skelton appears in high spirits amid news ex Richie Myler is having a baby

Helen Skelton appears in high spirits amid news ex Richie Myler is having a baby
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases Black Adam vs Superman clash

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases Black Adam vs Superman clash
George Clooney spills he once pranked Meryl Steep while pretending to be Brad Pitt: Video

George Clooney spills he once pranked Meryl Steep while pretending to be Brad Pitt: Video
Kate, William dubbed 'lovebirds' post 'subtle sweet gestures'

Kate, William dubbed 'lovebirds' post 'subtle sweet gestures'
Camilla to prioritise 'Commonwelth' over wearing Koh-i-Noor crown?

Camilla to prioritise 'Commonwelth' over wearing Koh-i-Noor crown?
Adam Levine wants to express gratitude to Behati Prinsloo for standing by him

Adam Levine wants to express gratitude to Behati Prinsloo for standing by him

Sir Lenny Henry addresses ‘queue-gate’ at NTA, ‘David Beckham is still queuing outside’

Sir Lenny Henry addresses ‘queue-gate’ at NTA, ‘David Beckham is still queuing outside’
Meghan Markle 'in a bid to reunite' Prince William and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'in a bid to reunite' Prince William and Prince Harry
Simon Cowell reportedly cutting down on cigarettes with help of son Eric

Simon Cowell reportedly cutting down on cigarettes with help of son Eric

Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle

Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Windsor Castle
John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’

John Travolta remembers late wife Kelly Preston on birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey could not hold back her tears at NTAs

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey could not hold back her tears at NTAs