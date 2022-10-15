 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Ex-CJ BHC Noor Mekanzai killed in gun attack

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Justice (retd.) Muhammad Noor Meskanzai. The Federal Shariat Court website
The former chief justice of the Balochistan High Court, Justice (retd.) Muhammad Noor Meskanzai has been killed in a gun assault in Kharan, Geo News reported on Friday.

Meskanzai was gunned down while offering the Isha prayer at a mosque. The Quetta Bar Association has announced a three-day mourning and a boycott of the courts.

"The former CJ BHC came to offer the Isha prayer at a mosque near his residence located in Gazai area of Kharan. The unideintified miscreants opened fire at him," DIG Rakhshan Division Nazir Ahmed Kurd told Geo News. 

"Being critically injured with gunshot wounds in the abdomen area, he was rushed to the Civil Hospital Kharan for medical treatment. However, he succumbed to injuries."

One of his relatives, Mumtaz, was wounded in the attack.

In response, the police and the FC cordoned off the area and began searching for the attackers.

Noor Meskanzai was born in Kharan on September 1, 1956. He took oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan on December 26, 2014 and retired on August 31, 2018. Later, he was appointed as the chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court and served until 2022.

Both the governor and chief minister of the province expressed grief at his death.

