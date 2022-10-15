 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry asked King Charles to reserve kids title: 'Let Archie decide'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Prince Harry has allegedly rejected King Charles monikers for his kids' independence, says expert.

Archie and Lilibet, who were to be titled 'Prince' and 'Princess' by royal rule over Charles ascension.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah tells True Royalty's The Royal Beat: “On the death of the Queen, Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet automatically as grandchildren of the sovereign became HRH the Prince and Princess.

“So they have got that now. But they have not been updated on the royal website with their new titles. They are still Master and Miss, whereas William and Kate’s new titles were instantly updated.

“It is my understanding that this was discussed between father and son when Harry was over here. [King Charles] said, ‘What do you want, son?’ Harry said, ‘Well, I want my children to be able to decide about their titles when they come of age. It is not my decision to make for them. We can only do that if we keep the titles’.

“Now they have the titles but it is up to Charles whether or not he allows them to keep them or he issues letters patent to remove them, and that is still unresolved," she concludes.

More From Entertainment:

Royal Mail unveils plans to axe up to 10,000 jobs

Royal Mail unveils plans to axe up to 10,000 jobs
BTS reunites for a concert

BTS reunites for a concert

Olivia Wilde says she has not 'abandoned' her babies for Harry Styles love

Olivia Wilde says she has not 'abandoned' her babies for Harry Styles love
Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Peck welcome another baby boy

Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Peck welcome another baby boy
Buckingham Palace wants to drop 'Consort', call King Charles wife 'Queen Camilla'

Buckingham Palace wants to drop 'Consort', call King Charles wife 'Queen Camilla'
Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki snuck in each other's room like 'little mice at night'

Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki snuck in each other's room like 'little mice at night'
'She Said' movie highlights the women who took on Harvey Weinstein

'She Said' movie highlights the women who took on Harvey Weinstein
Robbie Coltrane said 'I'll not be here, but Hagrid will' before death: Watch

Robbie Coltrane said 'I'll not be here, but Hagrid will' before death: Watch
King Charles discussed issue of Archie and Lilibet's titles with Harry

King Charles discussed issue of Archie and Lilibet's titles with Harry

King Charles will be ruthless if Harry and Meghan continue with 'unfair attacks' says expert

King Charles will be ruthless if Harry and Meghan continue with 'unfair attacks' says expert

Queen Elizabeth made a plan for Prince Andrew before her death: report

Queen Elizabeth made a plan for Prince Andrew before her death: report

JoJo Siwa breaks silence on feud with Candace Cameron Bure

JoJo Siwa breaks silence on feud with Candace Cameron Bure