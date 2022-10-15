King Charles warning to Prince Harry over memoir revealed

King Charles has reportedly issued a firm warning to his younger son Prince Harry over upcoming memoir.



The OK Magazine, quoting Radar, as reporting: “The king has issued a firm warning to Harry that if he rats him out in any way in the book, Harry's whole family will be stripped of their titles. And he'll be cut off from royal life for good!"

A royal source told Radar King Charles is fearful that whatever Prince Harry spills in his tell-all could jeopardize his reign.

King Charles is fearful even Meghan Markle’s husband has reportedly toned down some parts of the memoir about his father.

Although, Prince Harry has not yet officially announced the release date of his memoir, which is expected to be a jaw-dropping book, media outlets are reporting Archie and Lilibet father has delayed it till early next year.