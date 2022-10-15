 
Saturday Oct 15 2022
King Charles III’s stories for brothers made him multimedia star

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

King Charles III become the monarch after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8 but there were times he was nothing less than a multimedia star.

Charles in 1980 penned The Old Man of Lochnagar – a children’s book which was based on stories he told Prince Edward and Andrew, reported Mental Floss.

The book helped him become multimedia twice over as he also read one of its episodes on a famous BBC show Jackanory in 1984.

He later narrated the story when ABC Weekend Specials presented it as The Legend of Lochnagar in 1993.

Meanwhile, rumours have it that Charles doesn’t get along well with his siblings amid well-documented feuds between the king and his sister, Princess Anne, and his brother, Prince Andrew. 

