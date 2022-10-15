 
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Kate takes up the role of 'matriarch' to 'advise' William

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Kate takes up the role of 'matriarch' to 'advise' William

Kate Middleton has reportedly stepping up to fill the role of Queen as she 'guides' Prince William amid new roles.

During her conversation with People, Prince William and Kate’s former private secretary, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton talked about the new Princess of Wales.

“She is a matriarch. Not in the sense of an older woman in a twin set and pearls, but she guides the family and advises [Prince William] when he wants it,” she said.

“She will do so with humility and by acknowledging the past but in her own way,” the former royal aide of Kate’s new role.

Meanwhile, a palace source recently told The Guardian: “The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

"Kate has been increasingly hands-on and has shown a particular interest in early-years development, so I imagine she would like her legacy to show that she made a difference in that area," Richard Fitzwilliams told the outlet.

